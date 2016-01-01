Corus Expand
 

 

Watch 'Bryan Inc.' Sunday Starting at 9pm e/p

Watch 'Bryan Inc.' Sunday Starting at 9pm e/p

Bryan and Sarah deal with conflict and compromise, coming up on 'Bryan Inc.'
Vancouver’s Largest Estate Hits Market

Vancouver’s Largest Estate Hits Market

Purchased for $9.5 million three years ago, it's now listed for a staggering $38 million.
10-Minute Household Tasks

10-Minute Household Tasks

With just ten minutes to spare, you can tackle any of these household chores (that make a big impact).
Watch 'Brothers Take New Orleans'

Watch 'Brothers Take New Orleans'

Competition heats up in Brothers Take New Orleans, catch up on full episodes now.

Photo Galleries

Jaw-Dropping Celeb Homes

Jaw-Dropping Celeb Homes

See the most memorable celebrity homes of 2016.

The Obamas' New $4.3M Home

The Obamas' New $4.3M Home

After eight years in the White House, the Obamas will call this 1920s manor their home.

Justin Bieber's $30M Rental

Justin Bieber's $30M Rental

See inside the posh 27,000-square-foot mansion.

What Will $750K Buy You?

What Will $750K Buy You?

Here's what it will get you in Canada's major cities.

Decorating No No's

Decorating No No's

This is what designers first notice when they enter your home.

Crazy Connecticut Home

Crazy Connecticut Home

Thanks to its sheer weirdness, this listing has gone viral.

Modernize Your Old Home

Modernize Your Old Home

If your home feels like it's from another century, consider these clever upgrades.

$8.2M Canadian Mansion

$8.2M Canadian Mansion

Tour this picturesque listing overlooking the Salish Sea.

Cindy Crawford's Private Island Hideaway

Cindy Crawford's Private Island Hideaway

The supermodel's Canadian cottage is the ultimate retreat.

Somebody Paid $250K Over Asking for This Toronto Home

Somebody Paid $250K Over Asking for This Toronto Home

Was it worth the price tag?

20 Storage Ideas for an Extremely Organized Home

20 Storage Ideas for an Extremely Organized Home

20 nifty tips for staying on top of the mess.

The 10 Quirkiest Homes in Canada

The 10 Quirkiest Homes in Canada

Weird, wonderful and wacky, you’ll be bewildered by our country’s quirkiest abodes.

Videos

Bryan Inc. Video

Bryan Inc.

Catch up here.
Watch now
Moving the McGillivrays Video

Moving the McGillivrays

Latest full episodes.
Watch now

Blog

Disposable Bedding for University Kids Marks the End of...

Mia Shulman, Managing Editor | Aug. 26, 2016

Disposable Bedding for University Kids Marks the End of Civilization

Popular Features

Brilliant Cleaning Shortcuts Video

Brilliant Cleaning Shortcuts

See more
Love it or List it Vancouver Video

Love it or List it Vancouver

Catch up online.
Watch now
Property Brothers Video

Property Brothers

Missed an episode?
Watch now
Pantone 2017 Video

Pantone 2017

The new Colour of the Year of gorgeous.
See more
New for Kitchens Video

New for Kitchens

Get a peek into the kitchens of the future.
See more
Joanna Video

Joanna's Big Plans

Shiplap is getting a major makeover.
See more
Real Estate ROI Video

Real Estate ROI

Understand your home's true value.
See more
 

Advertisement

HGTV.ca is on Facebook

Like Us on Facebook

Loading. Please wait.
 

Popular Topics

View All
 

Casting Call

Bryan Baeumler is Looking For You!

Bryan Baeumler is Looking For You!

Do you have a leaky roof or a moldy basement? Then look no further and apply to be on the newest season of Leave it to Bryan! View casting call page
 

Advertisement

HGTV Newsletter

Sign Up Now!

Our best decorating and DIY ideas delivered to your inbox twice a month.

View newsletter page