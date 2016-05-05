Sam Pynn Saves a Dated Kitchen from Too Much Wood

Overwhelmed by wood? This homeowner definitely is. Luckily Home To Win star Sam Pynn is here to help with her trademark sage advice…



Denise’s kitchen

From Denise:

Dear Samantha,

We bought our house from my in-laws and I HATE my kitchen. We are painting our cabinet doors an off-white color — the same color that's in my backsplash and my chairs and are adding paneling for more style. I want to paint the wood frame of my cupboards but I am not sure if I should and I have no idea what color I should use.

As you can see, we have wood galore in this house. Should I paint more than just the wood frames in the kitchen? PLEASE HELP! I just want this place to be my home with my touches.

Thanks,

Denise"



Denise’s kitchen and backsplash colour palette

Sam Pynn suggests:

Hi Denise,

Hate is a strong word, but I totally understand why you’re feeling overwhelmed by all the wood! You’re off to a good start by adding paneling to the doors. And without a doubt you should paint the doors as well as the shell of the kitchen.

Paint the cabinet doors, shell of the cabinets, window trim and casing (sink window) all the same soft white colour. Leave only the butcher block island in wood, but do paint the island’s wood trim.

Once you’ve painted the kitchen cabinets you will feel much better about the space. Next, tackle the wainscoting, stairs and window frames. Using that same soft white is a recipe for success, but you could also get a little experimental with a biscuit colour like Benjamin Moore Inukshuk CC-460 or Stonington Gray HC-170.

A few gallons of paint are going to make a huge difference. Once you start personalizing your house with accessories and soft touches like upholstery, cushions and window treatments, you’ll start feeling like it’s your home sweet home and no one else’s.



All the very best,

Sam





