Corus Expand

Blog

Guest Author

Guest Author

Head Hammock Finally Lets You Sleep Comfortably on Planes

Posted by Guest Author Thursday, August 18, 2016 9:30 AM EST

Share

head-hammock-nodpod-sleep-travel-pillow-aeroplane-6


There is no comfortable way to sleep on a plane. Even if you do score a window seat, and you can lean your head against the wall, eventually your neck cramps, your shoulder aches, and you’re in no better shape than the sucker in the aisle seat. That is, until the NodPod was invented.


head-hammock-nodpod-sleep-travel-pillow-aeroplane-5


Paula Blankenship had suffered through too many sleepless flights when lightning struck. She designed the NodPod, essentially a head hammock that recreates the feeling of sleeping in bed. It gently holds your head at a 90-degree angle, in an upright position. The device easily attaches to your chair, without covering the screen on the back of your seat.


head-hammock-nodpod-sleep-travel-pillow-aeroplane-1


Preorder the NodPod now for $25 on Kickstarter

Topics: Bedrooms, Sleep, Invention

Share
 

Advertisement

HGTV.ca is on Facebook

Like Us on Facebook

 

Advertisement

Popular Topics

View All Blog Topics
 

HGTV Newsletter

Sign Up Now!

Our best decorating and DIY ideas delivered to your inbox twice a month.

View newsletter page