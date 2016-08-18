Head Hammock Finally Lets You Sleep Comfortably on Planes





There is no comfortable way to sleep on a plane. Even if you do score a window seat, and you can lean your head against the wall, eventually your neck cramps, your shoulder aches, and you’re in no better shape than the sucker in the aisle seat. That is, until the NodPod was invented.









Paula Blankenship had suffered through too many sleepless flights when lightning struck. She designed the NodPod, essentially a head hammock that recreates the feeling of sleeping in bed. It gently holds your head at a 90-degree angle, in an upright position. The device easily attaches to your chair, without covering the screen on the back of your seat.









Preorder the NodPod now for $25 on Kickstarter.