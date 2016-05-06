Good Samaritan Offers Free Repairs to Family Heirlooms Damaged in Japan’s Recent Earthquake





How’s this for a #feelgoodfriday: a good samaritan in Japan has offered free repairs to all family heirlooms damaged during April’s earthquake.









Kunio Nakamura is trained in the traditional Japanese art of pottery repair, known as Kintsugi. Through his twitter account, Nakamura offered his services to those wishing to repair their cherished family heirlooms. Nakamura travelled throughout the badly affected area of Kumamoto, offering repairs free of charge. When repairs weren’t possible, he offered new solutions.









His work is beautiful, but it’s his generosity that won our hearts.









Images courtesy of twitter.com/6jigen