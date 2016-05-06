Corus Expand

Mia Shulman, Managing Editor

Mia Shulman is a lifestyle writer and managing editor of HGTV.ca.

 

Good Samaritan Offers Free Repairs to Family Heirlooms Damaged in Japan’s Recent Earthquake

Posted by Mia Shulman, Managing Editor Friday, May 6, 2016 2:10 PM EST

nakamura1


How’s this for a #feelgoodfriday: a good samaritan in Japan has offered free repairs to all family heirlooms damaged during April’s earthquake.


nakamura3


Kunio Nakamura is trained in the traditional Japanese art of pottery repair, known as Kintsugi. Through his twitter account, Nakamura offered his services to those wishing to repair their cherished family heirlooms. Nakamura travelled throughout the badly affected area of Kumamoto, offering repairs free of charge. When repairs weren’t possible, he offered new solutions.


nakamura4


His work is beautiful, but it’s his generosity that won our hearts.


nakamura5


Images courtesy of twitter.com/6jigen

Topics: Decorating, Craft, DIY

