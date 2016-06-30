Corus Expand

Mia Shulman, Managing Editor

Mia Shulman is a lifestyle writer and managing editor of HGTV.ca.

 

Overturned Car Turned into Awesome DIY Ping Pong Table

Posted by Mia Shulman, Managing Editor Thursday, June 30, 2016 9:33 AM EST

overturned-car-is-given-new-life-as-a-ping-pong-table-805x427


French artist Benedetto Bufalino revealed a playful side to his artwork when he unveiled his latest installation: an overturned white sedan transformed into an awesome outdoor ping pong table.


overturned-car-is-given-new-life-as-a-ping-pong-table7-805x536


overturned-car-is-given-new-life-as-a-ping-pong-table5-2-805x535


After flipping the sedan to reveal the car’s underbelly, he placed a ping pong table on its surface. He installed it at Maison Salvan – a platform for artists in Labege, France.


overturned-car-is-given-new-life-as-a-ping-pong-table3-2-805x536


Bufalino is known for his upcycled artwork. He’s transformed a police car into a chicken coop, a sedan into a Jacuzzi and built a cardboard motorbike.    

Topics: DIY, Outdoors, Entertaining, Recreation

