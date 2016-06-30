Overturned Car Turned into Awesome DIY Ping Pong Table

Posted by
Mia Shulman, Managing Editor
Thursday, June 30, 2016 9:33 AM EST
French artist Benedetto Bufalino revealed a playful side to his artwork
when he unveiled his latest installation: an overturned white sedan transformed into an awesome outdoor ping pong table.
After flipping the sedan to reveal the car’s underbelly, he placed a ping pong table on its surface. He installed it at Maison Salvan – a platform for artists in Labege, France.
Bufalino is known for his upcycled artwork. He’s transformed a police car into a chicken coop, a sedan into a Jacuzzi and built a cardboard motorbike.