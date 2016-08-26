Disposable Bedding for University Kids Marks the End of Civilization





A startup in the United States has created a disposable line of bedding, aimed at College kids. Because, you know, when you’re going to eight hours of class per week, squeezing in laundry day is damn-near impossible…





The company, Beantown Bedding, claim the sheets are biodegradable, and offer a “laundry-free” existence, with a monthly delivery service. The service starts at $8 per month for pillowcases, and goes up to $20 per month for a full four-piece sheet set.









True, we recall stretching the time between laundry days to shameful lengths, but tossing out bedding just seems wasteful (especially when that $20 could be better spent on late-night eats.).