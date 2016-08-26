Corus Expand

Blog

Mia Shulman, Managing Editor

Mia Shulman, Managing Editor

Mia Shulman is a lifestyle writer and managing editor of HGTV.ca.

 

Disposable Bedding for University Kids Marks the End of Civilization

Posted by Mia Shulman, Managing Editor Friday, August 26, 2016 10:22 AM EST

Share

CqufQDuWcAMR94z


A startup in the United States has created a disposable line of bedding, aimed at College kids. Because, you know, when you’re going to eight hours of class per week, squeezing in laundry day is damn-near impossible…


The company, Beantown Bedding, claim the sheets are biodegradable, and offer a “laundry-free” existence, with a monthly delivery service. The service starts at $8 per month for pillowcases, and goes up to $20 per month for a full four-piece sheet set.


sheets with eucalyptus


True, we recall stretching the time between laundry days to shameful lengths, but tossing out bedding just seems wasteful (especially when that $20 could be better spent on late-night eats.).

Topics: Bedroom, Bedding

Share
 

Advertisement

HGTV.ca is on Facebook

Like Us on Facebook

 

Advertisement

Popular Topics

View All Blog Topics
 

HGTV Newsletter

Sign Up Now!

Our best decorating and DIY ideas delivered to your inbox twice a month.

View newsletter page