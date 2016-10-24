Benjamin Moore Reveals Highly Anticipated 2017 Colour of the Year





It seems almost fitting that, given the impending US election, the just announced colour of the year is a dark and moody one.



Benjamin Moore has chosen Shadow 2117-30, a rich and sophisticated amethyst hue, as the 2017 Colour of the Year.



Here's what the company's creative director, Ellen O’Neill, has to say about this year’s bold choice:



“Allusive and enigmatic, Shadow is a master of ambiance. It is a colour that calls to mind a ‘past’, yet it can also make a contemporary, colour-confident statement. It ebbs and flows with its surroundings, and light brings it to life.”









With so many dark paint trends, especially black, making the rounds on design sites over the past few months, it's not a huge surprise that this year's ‘it’ colour is so dramatic.

However, it is a pretty big departure from last year's colour of the year, which was Simply White OC-177.







Are you digging this deep hue as the 2017 Colour of the Year? Let us know what you think on Facebook and Twitter!